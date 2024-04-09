ZetrOZ Systems Announces $20,000 STEM Scholarship for Healthcare Students and Professionals

Developer of the sam wearable ultrasound technology launches a unique opportunity for students and healthcare professionals to support costs of education or research.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems, inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound technologies, announces a $20,000 STEM scholarship opportunity for healthcare professionals and students in training. The initiative demonstrates ZetrOZ's commitment to advancing global healthcare and innovation in medical care.

The program will provide four $5,000 scholarships to students or healthcare professionals in support of their educational or research expenses. Applications are due July 31, and ZetrOZ Systems will announce winners in August and September, showcasing the recipients' potential to drive change in healthcare.

"We are proud to sponsor an opportunity for students and healthcare professionals to advance their education or research," said George K. Lewis, biomedical engineer and founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "We were fortunate to receive funding that supported our development of sustained acoustic medicine, which has transformed soft tissue healing for hundreds of thousands of people to date. With this program, we hope to help the next generation of healthcare innovators to further advance the healing of soft tissue injuries."

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® X1 and sam® 2.0 wearable ultrasound devices accelerate injury healing and reduce the need for invasive surgical procedures and potentially addictive pain medication. The mechanobiological technology works by increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, increase oxygenated hemoglobin and remove cytokine enzymes and cellular waste. The devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for soft tissue injuries, knee osteoarthritis and other indications, and their effectiveness is confirmed in more than 40 clinical studies and in the delivery of more than 3.7 million treatments.

To apply for the sam® STEM Scholarship Program, candidates must submit a 1,200-word essay on global healthcare advancements in soft tissue healing, including a review of emerging medical technologies, mechanobiology applications, and clinical/research trends worldwide. Candidates will need to provide a current transcript for their undergraduate or graduate studies, two professional references, and a 250-word cover letter outlining how they plan to use the scholarship funds. Applicants should send submissions to info@samrecover.com by July 31.

ZetrOZ's mission includes supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals to produce brilliant ideas and explore new advancements to benefit people of all ages. For more information on ZetrOZ Systems, please visit www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

