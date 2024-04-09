

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies declined more than 2 percent in the past 24 hours as markets brace for the inflation update and FOMC minutes release from the U.S. due on Wednesday.



Annual inflation in the U.S. is seen rising to 3.4 percent, from 3.2 percent in the previous period. The core component thereof is however seen edging down to 3.7 percent, from 3.8 percent in the previous month. Month-on-month inflation as well as its core component is seen falling to 0.3 percent from 0.4 percent in the previous month.



The twin events assume significance as Fed Chair Jerome Powell had reiterated recently that the Fed needed to have greater confidence that inflation was moving sustainably down to the Fed's 2 percent target.



Overall crypto market capitalization has fallen to $2.63 trillion, from $2.68 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin slipped 2.1 percent overnight to trade at $70,290.74, around 5 percent below the all-time-high. The 24-hour trading ranged between $72,122.34 and $69654.16.



The keenly anticipated Bitcoin halving event is 1542 blocks away and is expected to happen in around 10 days. With the halving, the block reward would be reduced from 6.25 Bitcoin per block to 3.125 Bitcoin per block.



Ethereum's overnight losses were lower at 0.70 percent. Ether is currently trading at $3,603.70, around 26 percent below the all-time high. Trading ranged between $3,727.62 and $3,585.18 in the past 24 hours.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 1.8 percent overnight whereas 5th ranked Solana (SOL) dropped 3.6 percent and 8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) shed 5.2 percent.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) gained close to 3 percent. Toncoin (TON) jumped to the 9th rank overall with an impressive overnight rally of 13.8 percent. Cardano (ADA) slipped to the 10th rank overall amidst an overnight addition of almost half a percent.



82nd ranked Nervos Network (CKB) topped overnight gains with a surge of 13.4 percent.



68th ranked Wormhole (W) topped overnight losses with a decline of more than 11 percent. 54th ranked Core (CORE) also shed close to 11 percent.



Meanwhile, the CoinShares' Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report on institutional investments showed a lower net inflow of $646 million for the week ended April 5, versus a net inflow of $862 million for the week ended March 29. Year-to-date flows have increased to $13.8 billion, reflecting in a cumulative AUM of $94.5 billion.



Bitcoin products that recorded weekly inflows of $663 million and year-to-date inflows of $13.5 billion constituted bulk of the inflows.



Litecoin-based and Solana-based products, both recorded inflows of more than $4 million in the past week.



Ethereum-based products however recorded outflows of $22.5 million. Short Bitcoin products also witnessed outflows of $9.5 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $94.5 billion, more than 77 percent is attributed to Bitcoin products that account for an AUM of $73.5 billion. AUM of Ethereum products have fallen to $14.2 billion. Multi-asset portfolios command assets under management of $4 billion. An AUM of $1.4 billion is attributed to Solana-based products and $593 million to Binance-based products.



The provider-wise analysis of flows inter alia shows outflows of $731 million from Grayscale Investments and $76 million from Ark 21 Shares as well as inflows of $811 million to iShares ETF and $395 million to Fidelity ETF during the past week.



Despite the massive cumulative outflows recorded since the Bitcoin Spot ETF approval by the SEC, Grayscale Investments still accounts for an AUM of $32.9 billion, which is more than 34 percent of the cumulative AUM of $94.5 billion. iShares commands an AUM of $17.9 billion, followed by Fidelity that has mobilized assets under management to the tune of $10.2 billion.



The country-wise analysis shows weekly inflows of $648 million to United States. Brazil recorded inflows of $9.8 million, followed by Germany that added $9.6 million. Switzerland recorded outflows of $27.3 million, followed by Canada that saw outflows of $7.3 million.



Of the cumulative AUM of $94.5 billion, $74 billion or 78 percent is in United States. Canada and Switzerland follow with AUM of close to $5 billion. Germany accounts for AUM of $4.3 billion, followed by Sweden with $3.5 billion.



