Dienstag, 09.04.2024
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Tradegate
09.04.24
17:47 Uhr
166,92 Euro
-0,46
-0,27 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
09.04.2024 | 17:00
Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 24. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2024




Commercial Airplanes Programs




737

67



767

3



787

13


Total

83





Defense, Space & Security Programs




AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

6



CH-47 Chinook (New)

1



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1



F-15 Models

1



F/A-18 Models

1



KC-46 Tanker

3



P-8 Models

1


Total 1

14


1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications

Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact: Investor Relations: [email protected]
Communications: [email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2024 PR Newswire
