Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2024.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 24. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 1st Quarter

2024





Commercial Airplanes Programs





737 67



767 3



787 13

Total 83







Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 6



CH-47 Chinook (New) 1



CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1



F-15 Models 1



F/A-18 Models 1



KC-46 Tanker 3



P-8 Models 1

Total 1 14

1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

