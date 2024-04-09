Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Saving Lives Beyond Medicine With Eli Lilly

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / At the heart of Eli Lilly's purpose lies a deep understanding: their insulin is more than just a product - it's essential for peoples' health and survival.

This purpose, to unite caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world, is embedded deeply within the organization. The company focuses on ensuring their medicines are inclusive to all patients by investing in clinical testing diversity and removing obstacles that might prevent patients from accessing their medicine - both at and beyond the pharmacy counter. And, to ensure patients have reliable access to life-saving medications for years to come, Eli Lilly has invested $100 million towards achieving climate goals by 2030. Through this commitment, Eli Lilly is not only safeguarding the planet but reaffirming the company's dedication to the well-being of every individual who relies on their medicines.

We invited Jim Greffet, Head of ESG Strategy at Eli Lilly, to explain how the company's environmental and social commitments are grounded in purpose strategy, as well as how the company helps its employees lead purposeful careers.

Listen for insights on:

Purpose's role in long-term strategy

Improving health outcomes through philanthropic investments

Understanding equity and inclusion at your company through the "employee journey"

Inspiring employees to identify environmental solutions and investing in them

Listen to this and other episodes of Purpose 360 Podcast here.

Purpose 360 Podcast is a masterclass in unlocking the potential of purpose to ignite business and social impact. Hosted by Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Purpose 360 illuminates the impact of purpose, from engaging employees and fostering deeper consumer loyalty to inspiring product innovation and increasing market share.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP) is a pioneering social impact consultancy helping companies, brands, and nonprofits harness the power of purpose to advance their business and societal impact. CCOP's proven approach, developed over decades and hundreds of purpose assignments, meets clients at any point on their purpose journey to unlock opportunities to build reputation, inspire and engage employees, ignite organizational culture for innovation and growth, while supporting the greater good.

