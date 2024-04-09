A-1 Broadcast: Travel Expert Shares How to Plan the Perfect Florida Family Vacation on TipsOnTV

Dalia Colón Teams Up with VISIT FLORIDA to Give Unexpected Vacation Ideas for the Whole Family

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2024 / Summer is just a few months away, so now is the perfect time to plan family vacations. There is no better destination for a family reunion or getaway than Florida. Journalist and travel expert Dalia Colón is partnering with VISIT FLORIDA to showcase the rich culture, natural beauty, diverse cuisines, and enchanting destinations in the Sunshine State that are perfect for your next family vacation. From year-round warm weather, accessible, easy-to-find activities for ages 1-100 and an endless array of beautiful beaches, Florida is just the best for any family-friendly vacation.

"My family is always up for an adventure no matter how big or small, from picking strawberries in Plant City to swimming with dolphins in Crystal River," says Dalia Colón. "When we're ready for some R&R, Amelia Island and Martin County are among our favorite destinations. It can be hard to please travelers of different ages, but the laid-back beaches, endless recreational activities and top-rated restaurants are a great fit for the entire family."

WHY NOW IS THE PERFECT TIME TO BOOK

With summer a few months away, now is the perfect time to plan a family vacation. Vacations are the best way to connect with family and create those core memories and traditions that transcend generations. Florida is just the best destination for family members of all ages, but there is more than just miles of well-known beaches and theme parks. There are a variety of things to do all across the state, from unexpected outdoor adventures in Martin County to culturally rich excursions in Amelia Island. Florida offers diverse attractions for the entire family.

SOME HIDDEN GEMS FOR FAMILIES

Located just 30 minutes north of Jacksonville, Amelia Island is where southern hospitality meets coastal charm, offering visitors everything from historic forts to outdoor adventure to fresh seafood cuisine and world-class golf. Find a wide range of accommodations, including guest homes, resorts and hotels, that will fit every budget. The historic downtown area of Fernandina Beach is the cultural heart of the island, with tours, unique shops and eateries, museums, art galleries, quirky bars and more. The quaint, walkable area charms visitors with local flavor, "pocket parks," a butterfly garden, and murals, such as the iconic Coca-Cola mural above Florida's oldest bar, The Palace Saloon.

RECOMMENDED ACTIVITIES FOR FAMILIES

Finding activities that the entire family can enjoy, from babies to grandparents to family members with reduced mobility, can be a challenge. A historic site like Fort Clinch State Park in Fernandina Beach is a great option. The park is home to one of the best-preserved 19th-century forts in the country, with daily tours and period re-enactors bringing the fort to life. Visitors enjoy sunbathing, swimming, and beachcombing for shark teeth on the park's beach, while anglers of all skill levels take advantage of excellent surf fishing. Self-guided nature trails also provide opportunities to learn about and observe native plants and wildlife at any pace.

FAVORITE VACATION DESTINATIONS

Martin County has been called "South Florida's Best-Kept Secret," and for good reason. Conveniently located along the Atlantic Coast between Orlando and Miami, this charming slice of paradise boasts more than 22 miles of uncrowded beaches, over 100,000 acres of parks and conservation land, plus vibrant downtown districts, world-class fishing, and an eclectic culinary scene fit for every palate. Martin County has a county-wide, four-story height restriction, so there are no towering hotels or condos overshadowing the sandy shores.

SUGGESTIONS FOR ADVENTURE SEEKERS

There are so many adventures for families traveling to Florida. Be sure to register for a free guided eco-tour with Martin County's award-winning "Explore Natural Martin" program! Martin County is home to a range of local outfitters that offer every type of aquatic adventure under the sun. Take a surfing lesson, join a stand-up paddle tour, learn to waterski, go scuba diving, enjoy a relaxing sunset sail, or charter a fishing boat to reel in the memories. From locally owned inns and vacation rentals to oceanfront resorts and national brands, Martin County boasts accommodation options for every family, style and budget.

For more information, visit www.VISITFLORIDA.com/Family

