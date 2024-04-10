

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is widely expected to keep its Official Cash Rate unchanged at 5.50 percent.



Japan will release March figures for bank lending and producer prices. Overall lending is expected to rise 3.1 percent on year, up from 3.0 percent in the previous month. Producer prices are tipped to add 0.3 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year, accelerating from 0.2 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year in February.



Taiwan will see March fata for imports, exports and trade balance; in February, imports were down 17.8 percent on year and exports rose 1.3 percent for a trade surplus of $7.89 billion.



The central bank in Thailand is expected to conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2,50 percent.



Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday for Election Day, while the markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia also are shuttered for Eid-ul-Fitr.



