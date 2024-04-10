

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mobile-health Network Solutions, a telehealth solutions provider in Singapore, said that it has priced its initial public offering of an aggregate 2.25 million Class A Ordinary shares at $4.00 per share.



The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 Class A Ordinary Shares at the Offering Price, representing 15% of the Class A Ordinary Shares sold in the Offering.



Assuming that the Over-allotment is exercised, the company is expected to receive gross proceeds amounting to $10.35 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol 'MNDR' on April 10, 2024. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 12, 2024.



