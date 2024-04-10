

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in March, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and was unchanged from the February reading.



On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent - matching forecasts and up from 0.7 percent in the previous month.



Export prices rose 0.3 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices stumbled 0.5 percent on month and 6.9 percent on year.



