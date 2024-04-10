

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in March, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 619.566 trillion yen.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 3.1 percent and was up from 3.0 percent in February.



For the first quarter of 2024, overall bank lending was up 3.1 percent on year.



Excluding trusts, lending climbed an annual 3.6 percent to 542.181 trillion yen, while lending from trusts perked 0.4 percent on year to 77.384 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks surged 25.4 percent on year to 5.322 trillion yen and was up 21.2 percent in the first quarter of the year.



