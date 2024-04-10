Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Rohstoff-Geheimtipp: Startet nach dieser News JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 06:06
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R&D Progress: Enrollment of Subjects in Phase III Clinical Trial for Inhaled Aerosol Drug in Children by Kexing Biopharm

SHENZHEN, China, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Kexing Biopharm (688136.SH) announced that the Phase III clinical trial of Human Interferon a1b Inhalation Solution developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shenzhen Kexing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., had completed the enrollment of first patient and dosing. This drug is indicated for respiratory syncytial virus-associated lower respiratory infections (pneumonia, bronchiolitis) in children. It is designed specifically for children by using a nebulizer, which can directly deliver the active ingredients to the lesion site, resulting in a rapid onset of therapeutic effect, improved pediatric patient compliance and safety.

As mentioned by relevant R&D directors of Kexing Biopharm, the Phase I clinical dose-escalation and bronchoalveolar lavage studies of Kexing Biopharm's Human Interferon a1b Inhalation Solution were completed in October 2023. In these studies, the drug safety, tolerability and concentration in the lungs were systematically and comprehensively validated. The results showed high local drug concentration in the lungs and low systemic exposure, indicating that the drug can be delivered directly to the lesion site (lung) using a nebulizer, shows low plasma concentration, and excellent safety profile.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is one of the most common viral pathogens that cause acute respiratory infections in infants. In recent years, due to the persistently high incidence of various respiratory diseases, inhalation preparations have seen a growing market demand, especially when used in treating RSV-associated lower respiratory infections in children, thus aerosol inhalation has become a more ideal route of administration.

However, due to various challenges such as specific requirements for the physicochemical and pharmacological properties of inhaled aerosol drugs, the uncertainty of therapeutic effects by depositing atomized drug particles in airways and lungs, as well as strict approval procedures for pediatric medication, inhaled protein therapeutics for children have yet to be marketed in China. Human Interferon a1b Inhalation Solution, another significant breakthrough in the antiviral field achieved by Kexing Biopharm, is expected to fill this market void.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rd-progress-enrollment-of-subjects-in-phase-iii-clinical-trial-for-inhaled-aerosol-drug-in-children-by-kexing-biopharm-302112540.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.