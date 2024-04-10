

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 3-week high of 1.7858 against the euro and an 8-day high of 1.0897 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7913 and 1.0936, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi advanced to near 3-week highs of 0.6079 and 92.25 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6059 and 91.96, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.77 against the euro, 1.07 against the aussie, 0.62 against the greenback and 93.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken