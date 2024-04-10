Getac Commissioned Survey Highlights Rugged Technology's Role In Transforming Industrial Operations

TAIPEI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged technology, announced findings from the Getac-sponsored IDC InfoBrief titled, "Redefining Total Cost of Ownership: Rugged Technologies to Empower Industrial Operation," April 2024. The results revealed that rugged devices increase competitiveness within industrial organisations by streamlining operations.

Commissioned by Getac, the IDC InfoBrief drew insights from 990 IT decision makers and found that rugged devices provide benefits across various industries including utilities, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, and natural resources. This was a global study revealing insights from six geographies: North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, China, Asia (excl China) and Latin America.

The versatility of rugged devices helps organisations improve daily operations by enhancing worker productivity, minimising equipment downtime, and enabling individual component upgrades without having to replace the entire device.

Additional findings regarding the benefits of rugged technology from the survey include:

Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Rugged devices lead to lower TCO over time - organisations reported a TCO reduction of 10-20% for tablet and mobile devices, and a 20-30% reduction for personal computer and laptop devices.

Improved Sustainability: 43% of organisations said rugged devices with advanced sensors and connectivity capabilities help to gather data on operations, empowering more informed decisions about energy consumption and waste reduction initiatives.

Automated Processes: 37% of organisations said rugged devices help to automate certain processes, reducing the need for manual labour.

The brief also highlighted customers' criteria for rugged solution vendor selection, which include the ability to customise the solution, the cost-effectiveness of services provided, and the range of devices and solutions offered.

"These survey results show rugged devices are playing a transformative role in industrial operations by improving TCO and productivity and driving sustainability," said Jerry Huang, Vice President, Global Market Development at Getac. "These findings reaffirm our commitment to delivering solutions that redefine industry standards in an increasingly rugged world."

Organisations in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are primarily adopting rugged technology to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. This is because rugged devices provide the ability to upgrade/repair individual components rather than having to re-purchase entire units, which helps to streamline device management, simplify repairs and minimise unplanned downtime. Key survey findings for the MEA region include:

Nearly a fifth (17%) of MEA respondents are now spending over 20% of their total IT budget on rugged devices, with almost half (49%) planning to increase this further over the next 12-18 months.

Rugged devices are being integrated with a diverse range of core business systems, including enterprise and resource planning (ERP), mobile device management (MDM), and warehouse management solutions (WMS).

- The primary tasks rugged devices are being used for are warehousing and asset management, field service inspection and maintenance, and mobile workforce management.

Since integrating rugged technology, respondents have experienced improved device upgrading capabilities, reduced equipment failure rates, and improved worker productivity.

- As a result, almost half (49%) are expecting a TCO reduction of 11-20%, compared to their previous non-rugged devices.

Rugged devices are also playing a pivotal role in helping MEA organisations achieve their ESG goals by enabling them to automate tasks, cut manual workloads, and ultimately lower waste and energy consumption levels.

"Organisations across Middle East and Africa region are increasingly realising the operational benefits that rugged technology offers, from improved worker productivity and minimal unplanned downtime to more informed decision making in challenging work environments," said Huang. "As demand for rugged technology continues to grow at a rapid pace, Getac's powerful hardware and software, combined with our first-class customer service, is helping to fuel a digital revolution across the industrial sectors and beyond."

To download the complete "Redefining Total Cost of Ownership: Rugged Technologies to Empower Industrial Operations" IDC InfoBrief sponsored by Getac (doc AP242464IB, April 2024), visit here.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Getac Technology Corporation.

