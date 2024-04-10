Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 08:06
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Launch of CarbonChain Comply: Major update in carbon reporting SaaS for metals and energy

CarbonChain unveils new emissions reporting solution for mandatory and voluntary disclosure, advancing its specialist carbon accounting platform for commodity supply chains.

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CarbonChain - an AI-empowered carbon accounting platform that provides companies with end-to-end visibility into supply chain emissions - announces the launch of CarbonChain Comply, a major platform update that takes carbon reporting to the next level of speed and ease.

CarbonChain Logo

CarbonChain Comply offers a comprehensive solution for businesses within metals and energy supply chains who are grappling with monumental regulatory shifts on carbon emissions and rising stakeholder demand for transparent and accurate disclosure.

The new one-stop shop for carbon reporting empowers sustainability leaders, compliance managers and procurement directors to streamline and satisfy every key disclosure request, no matter the format or framework.

Adam Hearne, CEO and Co-founder of CarbonChain, said:

"Manufacturers and traders are overwhelmed by the complex landscape of carbon reporting, and the inconsistencies across frameworks and requirements. The industries that face some of the biggest challenges from carbon disclosure don't have enough clarity on how and what to report.

We're changing that today. With CarbonChain Comply, our customers will know exactly what's expected of them - and be able to do it with confidence."

CarbonChain Comply is part of the London-headquartered company's Spring 2024 Product Release and includes three major updates:

Carbon Reporting Hub:

With a new centralized hub, CarbonChain users can auto-generate gold-standard product carbon footprints and corporate emissions reports aligned with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. This includes Scope 1-3 corporate carbon footprints using a methodology independently validated by SGS. The new streamlined solution enables companies to report with ease and confidence for regulations like EU CSRD and UK SECR as well as voluntary frameworks like CDP.

CBAM Compliance:

CarbonChain Comply introduces tailored features for importers of aluminum, steel, iron, and fertilizers who are impacted by the European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (EU CBAM), including customs declaration validation and automated XML file generation.

Supplier Engagement Module:

CarbonChain users can now easily exchange data with suppliers to support product lifecycle and Scope 3 emissions calculations, crucial for CBAM compliance and broader sustainability reporting.

CarbonChain's new reporting features are powered by its robust carbon accounting platform. Unlike 'one size fits all' solutions, CarbonChain is purpose-built for energy and metals supply chains, and generates a complete picture of emissions from the transaction level using activity-based emission factors.

Notes for Editors:

About CarbonChain

CarbonChain empowers companies to make climate-conscious decisions to accelerate action toward a net-zero economy. Its AI-empowered carbon accounting platform automates emissions tracking with accurate, asset-level data for carbon-intensive supply chains. CarbonChain uses a validated and verified methodology, is a CDP-accredited solutions provider and a proud member of ResponsibleSteel, Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, Minor Metals Trade Association and the Aluminium Federation. In 2023, CarbonChain raised $10M to support its ongoing expansion of carbon footprint technology, with a primary focus on scope 3 and supply chain emissions. www.carbonchain.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327908/4640174/CarbonChain_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launch-of-carbonchain-comply-major-update-in-carbon-reporting-saas-for-metals-and-energy-302112380.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.