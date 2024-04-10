AstroZhi launches its VitaZhi range of dietary supplements, available now online and in select health food stores from May.

AstroZhi, a pioneer in scientific research-backed dietary supplements, has announced a groundbreaking development in healthcare with the introduction of specialised products aimed at aiding in the recovery from long-COVID syndrome. This long-anticipated move positions AstroZhi at the forefront of innovation in the field of health and wellness.

AstroZhi's dedication to advancing the frontiers of healthcare has culminated in the launch of these cutting-edge supplements, which are poised to revolutionise the landscape of post-COVID health management. The range also includes products designed to support anxiety, aid sleep and detox from unwanted parasites.

Commenting on the news, Managing Director of AstroZhi, Vincent Nolan, said: "We are excited to finally make our formulas available and easily accessible across Ireland, the UK Europe. The global health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the critical need for effective, unbiased solutions to combat the lingering effects of the virus and its associated vaccinations. Recent studies have shown what many had suspected; that the COVID Spike protein is persisting in the body post SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination, that it is highly toxic, long-lasting, and a major driver of long-COVID syndrome and its associated immune issues which are now commonly presenting. Our team has diligently monitored this research, incorporating powerful compounds like Nattokinase, Bromelain, and Curcumin. These ingredients, identified by top medical experts as essential in counteracting the effects of the spike protein, are integral to our formulas. We are delighted to announce the launch of our products, which are now readily accessible throughout Ireland, the UK, and Europe. This marks the beginning of a journey towards enhanced well-being and recovery for individuals everywhere."

The introduction of these pioneering products signifies a transformative milestone in AstroZhi's mission to contribute to the collective efforts aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by COVID-19 and its aftermath.

Chief Scientific Officer Raja Subramani stated, "As a dedicated life sciences company striving to advance human health, we are excited to introduce VitaZhi. Each formula is meticulously crafted based on robust scientific research and peer-reviewed clinical data, drawing from both traditional knowledge spanning centuries and the latest advancements in science. We are committed to harnessing the healing power of natural remedies while upholding the highest standards of scientific excellence.

Through this launch, we are proud to offer innovative solutions for a range of health challenges, including those arising post-COVID infection and vaccination. Our groundbreaking products symbolise a fresh approach to healthcare, addressing the needs of individuals who have not found relief through conventional means, and instilling hope and empowerment through the fusion of ancient wisdom and cutting-edge scientific expertise."

AstroZhi's groundbreaking dietary supplements are set to make a significant impact on the landscape of health and wellness, offering a beacon of hope for those in need of specialised support in navigating the complex terrain of post-COVID recovery.

About AstroZhi:

AstroZhi is an Irish healthcare company dedicated to advancing the frontiers of health and wellness. With a commitment to innovation and accessibility, AstroZhi strives to empower individuals in their journey to optimal well-being.

