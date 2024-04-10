

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - British grocery and general merchandise retailer Tesco PLC (TSCO.L) Wednesday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 2.289 billion pounds for the full year, significantly higher than 882 million pounds in the previous year, primarily driven by growth in sales across all segments.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax rose to 2.277 billion pounds from 1.954 billion pounds a year ago.



Profit from continuing operations increased to 1.764 billion pounds or 24.53p per share from 658 million pounds or 8.81p per share last year.



Adjusted profit from continuing operations was 1.684 billion pounds, up from 1.535 billion pounds in the previous year.



Net profit grew to 1.192 billion pounds or 16.56p per share from 736 million pounds or 9.85p per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit was 1.740 billion pounds, higher than 1.626 billion pounds last year.



Revenue for the year increased to 68.187 billion pounds from 65.322 billion pounds last year.



The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of 8.25p per share, to be paid on June 28, to shareholders of record on May 17.



Looking ahead, for the 2024-'25 financial year, Tesco sees retail adjusted operating profit of at least 2.8 billion. This compares with 2.76 billion pounds posted in fiscal 2023-'24.



