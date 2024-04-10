New Podcast From Kaitlyn Schiess and Holy Post Media Makes Theology Fun and Accessible for All Ages

By removing the academic and religious jargon often associated with theology, the podcast aims to make these important concepts more approachable and relatable for listeners of all backgrounds.

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Holy Post Media is excited to announce the launch of a new podcast, Curiously Kaitlyn, aimed at making theology accessible, meaningful, and fun for listeners of all ages. The podcast, hosted by author and theologian Kaitlyn Schiess, features a unique format: every week a kid asks a theology question - sometimes serious, sometimes silly - and Kaitlyn interviews a theological scholar to help answer it in a way that is easy to understand.





Curiously Kaitlyn

Show art for the Curiously Kaitlyn Podcast





The podcast's goal is to make big theological ideas more accessible to people from all walks of life. It does this by removing the academic and religious jargon that often surrounds these topics. The show's hosts hope to help listeners understand Scripture in a new way and see how these theological ideas can impact their lives and shape their view of God.

"We are thrilled to launch this new podcast that brings theology to life in a way that is both educational and entertaining," said Kaitlyn Schiess. "Our hope is that listeners of all ages will be able to engage with these important topics in a way that is accessible and enjoyable." Listeners can expect to hear a wide range of theological topics discussed on the podcast, from the nature of God to the meaning of life, all presented in a way that is easy to understand and relevant to everyday life. Whether one is new to theology or a seasoned scholar, this podcast offers something for all. The new podcast is now available on all major podcast platforms. For more information and to listen to the latest episodes, visit https://www.holypost.com/curiously.

About Kaitlyn Schiess:

Kaitlyn Schiess is a published author, and doctoral student at Duke Divinity School, where she delves into the complex intersections of political theology, ethics, and biblical interpretation. She's a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary with a ThM in systematic theology. She is the author of "The Liturgy of Politics: Spiritual Formation for the Sake of Our Neighbor" and "The Ballot and the Bible: How Scripture Has Been Used and Abused in American Politics and Where We Go from Here."

Schiess's work can also be seen at Christianity Today, The New York Times, Christ and Pop Culture, CT Women, RELEVANT, Sojourners, Fathom, and the Christian Research Journal, where she critically explores theology, politics, and culture.

About Holy Post Media:

Holy Post Media is dedicated to producing smart and entertaining content that helps people think Christianly and live faithfully in our increasingly post-Christian culture. It was launched in 2012 by Phil Vischer (creator of VeggieTales) and Skye Jethani (award-winning author and speaker).

Contact Information

Jon Houghton

CEO

jon@holypost.com

(317) 670-8112

SOURCE: Holy Post Media

