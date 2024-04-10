

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial output continued its declining trend in February, though at a slower pace compared to Janaury, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped 2.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 4.8 percent decrease in the previous month. Production has been falling since April 2023.



Among sectors, the transport equipment industry declined the most by 13.8 percent, followed by the machinery segment with a 9.1 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, industrial production expanded by 1.4 percent in February.



Industry producers were slightly more negative in March than in February, as they were less positive about expected activity and more negative about their inventories.



