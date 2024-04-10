Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.04.2024 | 10:02
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc.: AELF Acquires 737-800

U.S.-based Lessor Adds MSN 37960 to Its Fleet

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Aircraft Engine Lease Finance, Inc. ("AELF") announced today its acquisition of Boeing 737-8AL serial number 37960 from Saroja Aviation, Limited.

"We are thrilled to welcome this aircraft into our portfolio as we seek to expand our presence in the 737-800 market," said Joe Cirillo, Head of Global Marketing for AELF. "Expanding our presence in the narrowbody market diversifies our fleet and enables us to take advantage of current market opportunities."

The company, which owns a fleet of A330-200s, has been actively investing in the narrowbody market in recent months, acquiring 737-800s to place on long-term operating lease.

"Some of our strengths have always been our nimbleness and technical competency. We're willing to look at unique opportunities from which other lessors may shy away," Cirillo said. "But our current focus is squarely on building out our leased fleet of narrowbody aircraft, with our primary focus on 737-800s."

Previously based in Puerto Rico, AELF domesticated its operations to the U.S. in 2021 and now operates from offices in Chicago and Miami.

About the AELF

Aircraft Engine Lease Finance Inc. ("AELF"), which also conducts business as AELF FlightService, is an experienced leader in commercial aircraft leasing. Based in Chicago, AELF offers customized and flexible financing solutions to airlines and commercial aircraft operators worldwide.

Contact Information

Helena Padilla Siles
Communications Manager
hpadillasiles@aelf-flightservice.com

SOURCE: Aircraft Engine Lease Finance

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.