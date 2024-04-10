ArisGlobal: Second Life Sciences GenAI Council Expands Global Perspective

Following a successful inaugural gathering in the USA in February, leading global pharmaceutical organizations & AI specialists will meet in Switzerland on May 15th to further fuel adoption of next-generation technologies transforming Life Sciences R&D.

The exclusive Council sessions take place quarterly in major regions across the world.

BOSTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal , an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, today announced the details for the second Life Sciences Generative AI Council. The European meetup, which will take place on May 15th in Neuchatel, Switzerland, follows a high-energy inaugural Council session in Princeton, New Jersey in February.

Approximately a dozen organizations will join the European session, including representatives from global pharmaceutical companies and key technology and data partners, Microsoft and OMNY Health.

The European meeting will focus on key topics, such as:

Priority GenAI use cases aimed to solve critical pain points in case processing and regulatory affairs workflows;

Discussion and feedback on recently launched LifeSphere NavaX GenAI features and functionality;

Responsible AI, Multimodal AI, Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), data and security.

Aman Wasan, CEO of ArisGlobal, said: "After an incredible first session in the USA, this first European assembly of the Life Sciences GenAI Council will go deeper into practical applications of GenAI. Our team and our Council members are invigorated to continue open dialogue on the challenges, approaches, and maturity related to the adoption of GenAI and LLM features. Partnering with top global pharmaceutical companies and the best AI technologists to rapidly deploy new solutions that transform critical business operations in life sciences, is deeply meaningful work for all of us at ArisGlobal."

The global GenAI Council is an exclusive peer group whose remit is to define and shape the targeted use of next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) innovation, particularly in the form of Generative AI (GenAI), across the Life Sciences research and development (R&D) lifecycle. Council members, appointed by invitation only, meet quarterly in major regions around the world.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

