Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 10:06
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cloud4C Achieves AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP) Status

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, one of the leading application-focused cloud managed services providers, has achieved the AWS MSP status after a rigorous independent assessment of the company's technical competency and business value delivery capabilities when accelerating enterprise transformations on AWS. This adds to Cloud4C's global proficiency across the top public cloud platform, enhancing its reputation as a one-stop hybrid and multi-cloud MSP.


For more than a decade, Cloud4C has been recognized as one of the trusted AWS Cloud Managed Services Providers across APAC, MENA, European, and North American markets. Our AWS experts have constantly demonstrated deep technical expertise in helping enterprises manage their large-scale, mission-critical AWS environments end-to-end; landscape assessments, frictionless asset migrations via CAF approach, and end-to-end monitoring for high availability performance outcomes at maximized returns.

With integrated cloud-native security, DRaaS, and FinOps practices, the firms continue to run at near zero disruption on cloud while gaining up to 60% TCO savings. The AWS MSP recognition adds to the firm's 5 technical competencies, 500+ AWS certifications, and the broader portfolio of public cloud achievements including Azure Expert MSP, Oracle CSPE, and Google Cloud Premier Partner statuses.

Deb Deep Sengupta, Global President and Chief Revenue Officer, Cloud4C said, "We're proud to achieve the AWS MSP status. Our vision lies in positioning Cloud4C as the one-stop digital evolution partner for enterprises, regardless of their cloud foundations and ecosystem size. With this newly achieved AWS MSP status, customers would be able to better evaluate our cutting-edge offerings on AWS, innovative services, and maximize end value of their cloud investments."

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is a leading global cloud managed services provider, serving over 4,000 customers across 30+ countries. With a strong focus on delivering end-to-end managed services, Cloud4C helps businesses simplify their cloud journeys, on public, private, hybrid, or multi-cloud platforms, with a single 99.95% SLA from infra till application login. The company's robust and scalable cloud solutions empower organizations to accelerate innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and achieve business agility.

Visit: www.cloud4c.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383500/MicrosoftTeams_image__33.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cloud4c-achieves-aws-managed-services-provider-msp-status-302112765.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.