Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10
10 April 2024
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
The Company has been notified that on 9 April 2024, Nick Train purchased 22,800 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 832.50 pence per share.
As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,385,043 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.9% of the Company's issued share capital.
