Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 10:18
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2024

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

The Company has been notified that on 9 April 2024, Nick Train purchased 22,800 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 832.50 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,385,043 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.9% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732


© 2024 PR Newswire
