DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.4791 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42796402 CODE: 500U LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U LN Sequence No.: 314819

April 10, 2024