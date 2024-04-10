Anzeige
10.04.2024 | 11:06
Auktionshaus im Kinsky GmbH: Information on press accreditation for the Klimt Auction on 24 April 2024: Long-lost Klimt painting "Bildnis Fräulein Lieser" to be auctioned at Vienna's im Kinsky auction house

VIENNA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Viennese auction house im Kinsky will host an exclusive auction on 24 April 2024 to present a rediscovered masterpiece of Austrian Modernism: the "Bildnis Fräulein Lieser", which is one of the last works created by Gustav Klimt. The portrait of a lady from the artist's late creative period was previously lost, so its rediscovery is a worldwide sensation.

The auction will take place on Wednesday, 24 April 2024 at 5 p.m. at the im Kinsky auction house, Freyung 4, 1010 Vienna.

For security reasons and due to limited spatial capacities,
we ask for pre-accreditation by 15 April 2024 at the latest, to be obtained from Catharina Solt, PR agency LOEBELL
NORDBERG, e-mail cs@loebellnordberg.com.

Please indicate your medium, name (if already known), total number of persons and contact information (e-mail, telephone). We will then confirm your definitive accreditation by 19 April, subject to availability. You will then also receive further information on the timing for the set-up on auction day.

We would like to take this opportunity to inform you that the im Kinsky auction house offers live feeds for TV and online media on behalf of its broadcast partner P8 Content Power.
Further information and contact details can be found in the press section at https://imkinsky.com/presse/auktion-des-jahres-mit-klimts-fraeulein-lieser.

To coordinate any interview requests in the run-up to the auction, which could take place between 10 and 23 April, please contact Catharina Solt, PR agency LOEBELL NORDBERG, by e-mail at cs@loebellnordberg.com.

After the auction, press documents on the auction result, photos and a video clip will be available at www.imkinsky.com and on APA OTS.

Pictures ©Auktionshaus im Kinsky Vienna

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/information-on-press-accreditation-for-the-klimt-auction-on-24-april-2024-long-lost-klimt-painting-bildnis-fraulein-lieser-to-be-auctioned-at-viennas-im-kinsky-auction-house-302112018.html

