

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. CPI data and the Fed's March meeting minutes to assess the speed and timing of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.



According to consensus estimate, annual headline U.S. consumer inflation is expected to come in at 3.4 percent in March, up from 3.2 percent in February.



According to the CME FedWatch tool, market participants currently price in about a 57 percent chance of a Fed rate cut occurring in June, compared with 49 percent earlier this week.



Thursday's European Central Bank meeting also remained in focus, though no change in policy is expected.



The ECB press conference will be closely watched for clues on the timing of the first rate cut.



The benchmark DAX was up 127 points, or 0.7 percent, at 18,203 after losing 1.3 percent in the previous session.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken