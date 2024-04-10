

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 10.04.2024 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES LLOYDS PRICE TARGET TO 70 (65) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS HALEON PRICE TARGET TO 345 (350) PENCE - 'HOLD' - EXANE BNP RAISES SHELL TO 'OUTPERFORM' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 3250 (2900) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS M&G PRICE TARGET TO 225 (235) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES PHOENIX GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 525 (445) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT'



