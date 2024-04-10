

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche AG reported that, overall, it delivered 77,640 vehicles to customers around the world between January and March, a moderate decline of 4 percent on the previous year. In Europe, excluding Germany, Porsche delivered 20,044 cars in the first quarter, an increase of 9 percent from prior year. In Germany, the number of vehicles delivered rose 37 percent. In North America, Porsche delivered 15,087 vehicles, a decrease of 23 percent.



Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG, said: 'Despite the ramp-up of the new launches, delays in delivery due to regulatory requirements in North America and the still challenging market situation in China, we were able to maintain deliveries at a stable level.'



