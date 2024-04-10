

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were a tad higher on Wednesday after two days of declines.



Brent crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $89.73 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $85.55.



Ceasefire talks between Israel and Gaza appeared to have stalled, helping offset bearing inventory data pointing to rising U.S. crude stockpiles.



Hamas has reportedly rejected Israel's demand to release 40 hostages in the first stage of a potential deal, claiming that it's not in possession of captives eligible to be freed.



The United States has said the Gaza militant group's response to ceasefire talks has been 'less than encouraging'.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported an increase of 3.03 million barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending April 5, while analysts had expected a hike of 2.41 million barrels for the week.



Official crude oil inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is expected later in the day.



