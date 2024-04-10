

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dipped slightly on Wednesday but held near record highs as traders refrained from making big bets ahead of the release of U.S. CPI data for March and the Fed's March meeting minutes later in the day.



Concerns surrounding Russia-Ukraine tensions, instability in the Middle East and support from momentum-following funds helped limit the downside to some extent.



Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $2,346.99 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $2,365.90.



The Labour Department's report on consumer price inflation for March may shed additional light on when the U.S. central bank will start lowering interest rates.



Economists expect consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent in March following a 0.4 percent increase in February.



The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to accelerate to 3.4 percent from 3.2 percent in February.



According to the CME FedWatch tool, market participants currently price in about a 57 percent chance of a Fed rate cut occurring in June, compared with 49 percent earlier this week.



Thursday's European Central Bank meeting also remained in focus, though no change in policy is expected.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken