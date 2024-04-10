AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") announces that it has today, Wednesday, 10 April 2024, published the following reports for the financial year ended 31 December 2023:

AGA's UK Annual Report 2023 (including its financial statements as of and for the financial year ended 31 December 2023);

AGA's Sustainability Report 2023; and

AGA's Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Report 2023.

These reports communicate relevant aspects of AngloGold Ashanti's operating, sustainability and financial performance in 2023 (from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023) and are available on its website at www.reports.anglogoldashanti.com.

AngloGold Ashanti's shareholders may request electronic copies of these reports from the AGA Company Secretarial Department by emailing CompanySecretary@anglogoldashanti.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410285306/en/

Contacts:

Media

Andrea Maxey: +61 08 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199 amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiriesmedia@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Yatish Chowthee: +27 11 637 6273 +27 78 364 2080 yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Andrea Maxey: +61 08 9425 4603 +61 400 072 199 amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com