West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2024) - SportsQuest, Inc (OTC Pink: SPQS) www.sports-quest.co is proud to announce that the long-anticipated merger with Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd. has entered its final stages, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic growth plan. This merger will see the incorporation of Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd. under the SportsQuest umbrella, further diversifying the company's portfolio and expanding its presence in the digital entertainment sector.

The newly formed subsidiary, Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd., is set to revolutionize the online film industry with its innovative approach and cutting-edge technology. Leveraging SportsQuest's expertise and resources, Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd. aims to deliver unparalleled entertainment experiences to audiences worldwide.

As part of the merger agreement, the corporate structure of Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd. has been finalized as follows:

President: Jinbiao Wang - Jinbiao Wang brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his role as President of Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd. With a deep understanding of the industry and a proven track record of success, Wang is poised to drive the company towards new heights.

Secretary: Lirong Lai - Lirong Lai will serve as Secretary of Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd., overseeing administrative functions and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. Lai's attention to detail and organizational skills make her an invaluable asset to the company.

Treasurer: Qianjin Qin - Qianjin Qin will assume the role of Treasurer, responsible for managing the company's finances and ensuring fiscal responsibility. With a keen eye for financial strategy, Qin will play a crucial role in guiding Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd. towards sustainable growth.

Director: Yiyuan Cao - Yiyuan Cao, a shareholder of 51%, will serve as Director of Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd. With a majority ownership stake, Cao will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction and vision for the future.

"We are thrilled to announce the finalization of our merger with Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd.," said the spokesperson of SportsQuest, Inc adding, "This strategic partnership represents a significant opportunity for SportsQuest to expand into the AI film industry and deliver innovative entertainment solutions to consumers worldwide. With a strong leadership team in place, we are confident that Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd. will achieve great success under the SportsQuest umbrella."

The merger with Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd. is subject to customary closing terms. Upon completion of the merger, SportsQuest, Inc. will provide further updates regarding the integration of Huaying Online Film Co., Ltd. into its operations.

For more information about SportsQuest, Inc. and its subsidiaries, please visit

https://huayicinemas.net/.

More details will follow shortly.

About SportsQuest, Inc.:

Sports and entertainment hospitality company. In the USA the Company developed and maintains a franchise portal for both front and back-office end users. The Company is in the process of amalgamation with a Mainland China-based theater (cinema) operator with a chain of corporately owned and franchised locations. China-based targeted Business: Shenzhen Huayi Excellent Cinemas Co., Ltd. (Huayi) Huayi is a cultural and high-tech enterprise that leads the operation of cinema chains, with advanced AI system technology at the core. We accurately manage the resources and data traffic of chain cinemas through the self-developed mega-model in many mainland China Cities and Cinemas. We shape a uniquely influential cinema chain brand, integrating advanced AI technology and Big Data intelligence, extending from the industry chain cinema business to the intelligent management of cinema data traffic, comprehensively covering the film industry chain, bringing unique innovation and transformative power to the industry.

Disclosure:

