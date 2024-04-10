Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10

10 April 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 09 April 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.953 million Including current year income and expenses £50.051 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.67p Including current year income and expenses 262.19p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.85p Including current year income and expenses 262.31p

