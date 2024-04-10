

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Cautious optimism ahead of crucial data releases swayed market sentiment across markets. Whereas U.S. CPI and FOMC Minutes are due on Wednesday, U.S. producer price inflation as well as ECB's interest rate decision is due on Thursday.



Wall Street Futures reflect minor gains. Major European benchmarks recorded modest gains. Asian shares were directionless.



Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields moved in a mixed fashion. Geopolitical tensions aided a spike in crude oil prices. Gold traded below the fresh high touched on Tuesday. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,944.20, up 0.16% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,214.90, up 0.10% Germany's DAX at 18,202.75, up 0.69% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,981.00, up 0.58% France's CAC 40 at 8,079.23, up 0.37% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,023.35, up 0.65% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,565.50, down 0.49% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,848.50, up 0.31% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,027.33, down 0.70% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,139.17, up 1.85%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0864, up 0.08% GBP/USD at 1.2701, up 0.20% USD/JPY at 151.82, up 0.04% AUD/USD at 0.6624, down 0.05% USD/CAD at 1.3559, down 0.06% Dollar Index at 104.05, down 0.09%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.361%, down 0.07% Germany at 2.3625%, down 0.23% France at 2.859%, up 0.00% U.K. at 4.0700%, up 0.97% Japan at 0.794%, down 0.25%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $89.71, up 0.32%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $85.51, up 0.33%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,365.85, up 0.15%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $68,923.91, down 2.11% Ethereum at $3,517.16, down 2.98% BNB at $587.61, up 1.28% Solana at $170.34, down 2.80% XRP at $0.6099, up 0.36%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken