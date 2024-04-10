Denis Hébert Appointed as Chairman & CEO of Sentry Interactive, Bringing Four Decades of Industry Leadership and Innovation

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Sentry Interactive, a disruptive innovator for mobile access control and front desk experience technology, proudly announces the appointment of Denis Hébert as its new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

With over 40 years of strategic leadership experience, Hébert has held pivotal roles in Fortune 500 enterprises and has been instrumental in nurturing numerous technology startups. His profound understanding of the global security market and adeptness in developing SaaS-based technology platforms position Sentry Interactive for continued success and innovation.

Prior to joining Sentry Interactive, Hébert's illustrious career includes notable achievements such as serving as President & CEO of HID Global, where he spearheaded transformative growth initiatives for 13 years, and then helped guide Feenics Corporation to a successful acquisition by Triton investments, as a bolt-on to ACRE LLC. Additionally, he has contributed significantly to the industry through his role on the Board of Directors for the Security Industry Association (SIA) and his dedication to charitable endeavors, including Mission 500.

"I am excited to be getting back into an operational role and looking forward to connecting with clients and the leading industry innovators to discuss our reader-less mobile solutions for access control," says Denis Hébert. Denis continues, "It's the first time in over 40 years that I can say that the key to the future is integrating with the past. This is something nobody else can do, due to how the industry adopts a 'rip and replace' approach to mobile credentials via reader upgrade."

As Sentry Interactive embarks on its next phase of innovation under Denis Hébert's leadership, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to providing cutting-edge reader-less access control and front desk experience solutions for businesses worldwide.

"Denis is a seasoned leader with a distinguished track record of driving technological transitions and building high-growth organizations that are operationally excellent. We are thrilled to appoint Denis Hébert as Chairman and CEO of Sentry Interactive," stated Joe Caldwell, Founder, and Chairman of the Board of Sentry Interactive. "His unparalleled experience of the security, identity and access control sector and visionary leadership align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize mobile access and interactive workplace experience."

Denis Hébert's appointment underscores Sentry Interactive's commitment to excellence and refocused efforts to future first innovation for its customers and stakeholders. With Denis at the helm, Sentry Interactive is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in NFC mobile access, access management and workplace experience technology.

About Sentry Interactive:

Sentry Interactive is a pioneer of reader-less NFC mobile access control and workplace experience technology. Designed for the modern hybrid workplace, Sentry Interactive's integrated software solutions ensure workplace security and property managers with flexibility and the opportunity to attract, occupy and retain tenants and visitors. Sentry is committed to transforming modern front desk operations, helping workplaces achieve an ROI and improve tenant, employee, and visitor experience.

