General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: General Enterprise Ventures Inc. Significantly Increases Shareholder Value by Retiring 65 million of Its Outstanding Common Shares

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / In an unprecedented decision, CEO Joshua Ralston returned over 60% of the outstanding shares of the common stock of General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (the "company" or "GEVI") (OTC PINK:GEVI) to the company's treasury. The shares were originally part of a package to provide control at the executive level to accomplish the tasks necessary to bring the company to the next echelon. The return of the shares greatly increases individual shareholder value.

Ralston said, "with the great strides that have been made in the advancement of GEVI as a ready-to-move-forward public company, and its subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker LLC ("MFB") hitting many major milestones, it was time to reset the company's Capital Table for the next evolution of the company's development."

GEVI and its subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker LLC have accomplished many of their short-term goals. MFB has achieved some noteworthy accomplishments and third-party accreditations. Its Citro-Tech fire inhibitor is the only EPA SaferChoice approved fire retardant. Its products are in the midst of the USDA QPL testing process for Aerial delivery, passed ATSM testing, GreenGaurd Gold UL VOC approved, passed California Bioassay fish and water testing (listed as non-toxic and non-hazardous), and it has published a groundbreaking architectural course on proactive wildfire mitigation systems (AEC Daily AIA, US GreenBuild Council supported Wildfire Defense System CE to teach Architects about True Wildfire Risk Reduction Systems. Out of 550 courses it reached number 17 in activity.) MFB continues to work to help develop systems and processes to support easing of the insurance crisis in the western United States. MFB currently has 45 patents (granted and pending) in its intellectual property portfolio covering a range of fire-related products and technologies. Mighty Fire Breaker LLC has also been able to fulfill orders for its products to several countries, major Fire Departments and installed its systems as proof of concept in multiple locations. MFB has also assembled an Advisory Board comprised of noted fire officials and insurance industry savvy individuals with over 250 years of combined experience. Ralston said, "in my opinion a great start to the company's ongoing evolution."

