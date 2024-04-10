Product will be on display at LogiPharma 2024 Conference

SpotSee, a global leader in condition-indicating and monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of TempMonitor, a simple and affordable single-use temperature indicator designed specifically for patients who rely on insulin and Glucagon-like, peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications. TempMonitor helps distributors and patients know that their refrigerated medications have remained within the manufacturers' recommended temperature ranges. The product will be on display at LogiPharma 2024, April 16 to 18 at Centre de Congrès de Lyon in Lyon, France, booth #39.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410461431/en/

SpotSee TempMonitor (Photo: Business Wire)

TempMonitor uses SpotSee's WarmMark technology to provide visual evidence if a medication is exposed to unacceptable temperature levels. These mini single-use indicators have a simple color-changing mechanism that alerts users when the temperature exceeds 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), signaling possible compromise of product quality.

"At SpotSee we are focused on building solutions that span from pallet to patient and SpotSee's TempMonitor addresses the critical need for monitoring the storage of patient's temperature-sensitive medication, including Insulin and GLP-1s," said Tony Fonk, President and CEO of SpotSee. "We recognize the challenges faced by patients and their families who depend on these types of medications every day, all around the world. By using TempMonitor, patients can gain peace of mind knowing that their medications are stored and transported within the recommended temperature range."

TempMonitors are discreet and easy to carry, making it a convenient solution for users. Packaged in units of 10, these monitors are available for purchase in the US and Canada. Visit www.spotsee.io/tempmonitor for more information and to order the product. Priced at $14.99, plus shipping, it is an indispensable companion to millions of patients who have to rely on self-injectables.

The window of the TempMonitor indicator will stay white as long as no evidence of temperature excursions exist. But if the temperature climbs beyond 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) within 30 minutes, the indicator will show red signaling that the product was exposed to higher than recommended conditions. In this way, patients know how long the product had been exposed above the threshold temperature.

At LogiPharma, Fonk will be moderating a key panel, focused on the transformation of digital capabilities to improve visibility, quality, and reactivity in the temperature-controlled supply chain. The panel discussion will take place on Tuesday, April 16, at noon local time. For more information, check out the LogiPharma website.

About SpotSee

At SpotSee, every degree matters. As a global leader in condition-indicating and monitoring solutions, the company helps customers identify changing conditions to protect life sciences and ensure supply chain integrity. SpotSee provides products that enable more than 4,500 customers and partners in 62 countries to detect changes in the condition of everything from vaccines to spaceships. The company's solutions include temperature, impact, tilt, vibration, humidity and liquid detection monitoring devices, available via visual, RFID, QR code, cellular or satellite connection. Its products such as WarmMark, ColdMark, HemoTemp II, ThermoStrip, Thermax, BriteLine, ShockWatch, ShockLog and TiltWatch are widely used in the life sciences, energy, transportation, aerospace, defense, food, manufacturing and consumer products sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates five facilities in Texas, Illinois, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.spotsee.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410461431/en/

Contacts:

Billy Sanez, Director of Global Marketing

SpotSee

BSanez@SpotSee.io

214-908-7905