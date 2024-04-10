

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lingering anxiety ahead of release of CPI data as well as the minutes of the recent FOMC from the U.S. dampened crypto market sentiment. Cryptocurrency market capitalization slipped more than 2.75 percent in the past 24 hours even as global markets reconciled to the prospect of a slower-than-expected Fed rate cut.



Despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell's earlier hints of three rate cuts in 2024, markets have scaled back rate cut expectations in the backdrop of resilient economic data as well as sticky inflation. The CME FedWatch tool currently shows a less than one percent probability for a rate cut in the review scheduled for May 1. It however increases to 57 percent by June, 74 percent by July, 91 percent by September, 95 percent by November and 98 percent by December. Sentiment remains dampened as the high interest rates are expected to remain longer than feared which bodes ill for cryptocurrencies.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.58 trillion, versus $2.66 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin slipped 2.6 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $69,019.30, around 6 percent below the all-time-high. The 24-hour trading range was between $70,951.45 and $68,212.92. Bitcoin is holding on to weekly gains of 4.5 percent and year-to-date gains of 63 percent. Bitcoin currently dominates 52.6 percent of the overall crypto market.



Latest data from Farside Investors shows net outflows of $18.6 million on Tuesday versus outflow of $223.8 million on Monday. The net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF inflows stood at $12.4 billion on April 9. Considering the cumulative outflows of $16 billion from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the gross inflows to the 9 Bitcoin Spot ETFs that debuted in 2024 is close to $28.4 billion.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with cumulative inflows of $14.9 billion. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust (FBTC) followed with cumulative inflows of $8 billion. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) witnessed inflows of $2.2 billion whereas Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) recorded cumulative inflows of $1.7 billion.



The keenly anticipated Bitcoin halving event is 1,401 blocks away and is expected to happen in around 9 days.



Ethereum slipped 3.3 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,517.58. The 24-hour trading range was between $3,643.03 and $3,455.11. Ether is holding on to weekly gains of 6.1 percent and year-to-date gains of 54 percent. Ether currently dominates 16.3 percent of the overall crypto market.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) edged up 0.35 percent overnight to trade at $586.18.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) shed 3.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $170.30. SOL is the highest ranking crypto to trade with weekly losses. SOL has slipped 9.4 percent in the past week.



6th ranked XRP slipped 2.7 percent overnight to trade at $0.6119. With a loss of close to half a percent in 2024, XRP is the highest-ranking crypto to trade in the red zone on a year-to-date basis.



8th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) tumbled 4.2 percent overnight to trade at $0.1886.



9th ranked Toncoin (TON) dropped 1.2 percent overnight to trade at $6.79.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) plunged 5.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.5775.



67th ranked Nervos Network (CKB) topped overnight gains with a surge of 12.2 percent.



63rd ranked Gala (GALA), 24th ranked Aptos (APT) and 36th ranked dogwifhat (WIF) erased more than 12 percent in the past 24 hours.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken