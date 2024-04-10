

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation held steady at the end of the first quarter, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.0 percent year-over-year in March, the same as in February. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to moderate slightly to 1.9 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 5.9 percent annually in March, while clothing and footwear charges were 5.3 percent more expensive in March.



Data showed that transport charges rose at a faster pace of 3.5 percent versus a 1.1 percent increase a month ago.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in March, as expected.



