tZERO Group Inc.: A Venture Led by Park Street Development Group Launches a $20 Million Reg D Capital Raise for the Acquisition of the Tuscany National Resort and Club Using the tZERO Securities Platform

Park Street Tuscany, LLC, a venture comprising Park Street Development Group and Buena Vista Hospitality Group, is raising capital for the acquisition of a significant 200-acre property located in the heart of the Tuscan region of Italy.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / tZERO Group Inc., a leader in technology solutions for capital markets, is pleased to announce today the launch of the Park Street Tuscany, LLC capital raise using the tZERO Securities platform. A venture comprising Park Street Development Group and Buena Vista Hospitality Group is leading the acquisition of the Tuscany National Resort and Club, a 47-room boutique hotel, 24 VIP Villas, an 18-hole Gary Player-designed golf course, a full-service restaurant & luxurious spa located in Cortona, Italy. The resort is anticipated to be completed and open in the first quarter of 2025.

The venture has significant institutional real estate experience in the hospitality sector with a long track record. Direct real estate investing has historically been one of the more high-barrier-to-entry asset classes, and the Tuscany National Resort and Club capital raise is an important step in the democratization of access using a transparent and self-directed platform operated by tZERO Securities, an SEC and FINRA regulated broker-dealer.

"We are thrilled to launch the Tuscany National Resort and Club's capital raise that will utilize the services provided by tZERO Securities, our broker-dealer subsidiary, and our technology services," said tZERO Group's CEO, David Goone. "The capital raise represents another step forward in the democratization of access to formerly elusive asset classes typically reserved to institutions and high net worth investors."

Investors can receive additional information on the offering either on the Tuscany National Resort and Club investor site at https://tuscanynationaltoken.com/.

Scott Brown, Co-owner of Tuscany National Resort & Club, states, "We are extremely excited to partner with tZERO on a high quality commercial real estate project like Tuscany National Resort & Club and offer access to a new group of investors in a project that is traditionally reserved for institutional capital."

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

About tZERO Securities

tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO Securities may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. tZERO Securities is not making any recommendations in connection with this offering. Investors are encouraged to consult a professional adviser prior to making an investment to understand the economic, tax, legal or other consequences of investing. tZERO Securities is not offering to provide you any investment advice or any opinion with respect to the suitability of your investment in this offering.

About Park Street Development Group

Park Street Development Group, founded in 2004, is a real estate development company with a diverse background in commercial real estate and is primarily focused in the hospitality and resort sector. Park Street has built, owned and operated branded & independent hotels and resorts throughout the United States and has a diverse background in commercial real estate U.S. With over $1 billion of completed projects.

About Buena Vista Hospitality Group ("BVHG")

BVHG is a Florida-based hotel, resort, golf course, spa and residential golf community, development, marketing and operational Company which was incorporated in 1986. BVHG provides development, marketing and management services for hotels, resorts, spas, golf courses, golf clubs and residential golf communities in the U.S. and internationally.

BVHG has become established as one of the world's leading independent hotel and resort development and management companies having provided a full range of services for over 50 hotels, resorts, clubs, and golf communities. BVHG principals have over 120 years of combined hospitality development and operating experience.

