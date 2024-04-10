duPont REGISTRY Group Acquires Petrolicious, Announces Film Competition and Launch of a New Chapter

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG) has acquired Petrolicious, the world famous home of classic and collector cars content. This is the latest addition to DRG's fast-growing luxury driven lifestyle community.









"Petrolicious' often-copied but unparalleled film and media are the perfect complement to the duPont Registry Group," says DRG CEO, Antoine Tessier. "We look forward to creating the next great chapter in Petrolicious history."

This announcement marks Petrolicious's return to the core elements that made it a pioneer in the high-end enthusiast world: Telling extraordinary stories of rare cars through films and features. Founded in 2013, Petrolicious has shown excellence in telling the most amazing stories about classic cars but most importantly the ones who drive them with world renown articles and films.

"Partnering with DRG global leading brands will re-invigorate the whole Petrolicious experience," says Petrolicious GM, Pat Devereux. "We are excited to continue producing the world-class content the platform has been creating for more than a decade - and launching new features to extend the reach and appeal of the brand."

One of the first new features, The Petrolicious Film Competition, launches today. Film fans are invited to submit a film about why they - or someone they know - loves their car. The best film selected each month will win an award and be aired across the Petrolicious channels.

"Petrolicious has been making films about why people love their cars for years," says Devereux. "Now it's the turn of the talented audience to show us what they can do.

"Several of our best filmmakers started out making films for Petrolicious, so we hope we can find some new stars."

About:

duPont REGISTRY Group is the epitome of the high-end automotive lifestyle, bringing together culture, community, and commerce. duPont REGISTRY Group is a vibrant community of automotive enthusiasts. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby's Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino, and FerrariChat.

Petrolicious is a leading platform dedicated to celebrating automotive culture and history through high-quality storytelling, film, and media. With a focus on classic and collector cars, Petrolicious connects automotive enthusiasts around the world with compelling narratives and insights into the world of vintage automobiles.

