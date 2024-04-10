Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024

WKN: A3DCSM | ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08 | Ticker-Symbol: WQ5
Frankfurt
10.04.24
09:59 Uhr
0,018 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.04.2024 | 15:02
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Notification of Major Holdings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BP2C3V08

Issuer Name

GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Premier Miton Group plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

GUILDFORD

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

09-Apr-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Apr-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

9.150527

0.000000

9.150527

32000000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

N/A


N/A


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BP2C3V08


32000000


9.150527

Sub Total 8.A

32000000

9.150527%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights





Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Premier Miton Group plc

Premier Miton Group Plc (Chain 1)




Premier Miton Group plc

Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd (Chain 1)




Premier Miton Group plc

Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd (Chain 1)




Premier Miton Group plc

Premier Asset Management Limited (Chain 1)




Premier Miton Group plc

Premier Investment Group Ltd (Chain 1)




Premier Miton Group plc

Premier Fund Managers Ltd (Chain 1)

9.150527


9.150527%

Premier Miton Group plc

Premier Miton Group Plc (Chain 2)




Premier Miton Group plc

Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd (Chain 2)




Premier Miton Group plc

Tellworth Investments LLP (Chain 2)




10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Guildford, UK

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.