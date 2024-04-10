BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES APRIL EDITION OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

The April edition of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from T-Mobile and Mars.

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain and logistics sector for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Chad Wilkerson, Director of Sustainability and Infrastructure Sourcing at T-Mobile, who provides insight on the company's path to net-zero.

"Part of our strategy involved making our network as sustainable as possible, and that's where we look at how we're powering that network."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Big Ass Fans, EDF Renewables, and Appian, along with Top 10 supply chain consulting firms.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Amanda Davies, Chief R&D, Procurement and Sustainability Officer at Mars Wrigley, who explains how it achieves high performance in sourcing and sustainability.

"Performance not promises."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from T-Mobile, NHS England, Solutions by STC, and T2 Tea, together with Top 10 procurement consulting companies.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain and logistics industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-april-edition-of-supply-chain-digital-and-procurement-magazine-302113164.html