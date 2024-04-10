

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased slightly in March after easing in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in March, following a 0.8 percent increase in February.



The slightly higher inflation in March compared to last month is mainly due to price changes on clothes, gas, and electricity, the agency said.



Costs of clothing and footwear rebounded 1.7 percent annually in March, after a 1.0 percent decline a month ago. Charges for services were 3.5 percent more expensive.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, held steady at 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in March versus a 0.5 percent rise in February.



