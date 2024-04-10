Nationwide survey uncovers the current state of healthcare inequities while advocating for the use of at-home solutions to ensure all individuals have equal opportunities to attain optimal health

LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today the launch of its second annual "Let's Talk About Health Equity" Report, which includes a nationally representative survey and a whitepaper designed to assess current sentiments and unmet needs regarding the United States healthcare system. The proprietary research findings reveal how at-home care solutions such as accessible laboratory testing, virtual consultations, and medication delivery can break down prevalent barriers to health equity and drive better outcomes for all.

Health equity remains a pressing issue in the United States, with marginalized communities disproportionately affected by disparities in access to healthcare, quality of care, and health outcomes. According to survey results, the top reported challenges faced by individuals engaging in healthcare today include unexpected costs (59%), understanding benefits (38%), and a lack of control over their care (22%).

The above barriers are often related to social determinants of health (SDOH), the non-medical factors that influence a person's health outcomes,1 including socioeconomic status, education, geography, and social inclusion and discrimination. Example data points include:

Socioeconomic Status: 51% of respondents feel healthcare is unaffordable, and 81% feel high costs prevent equal access to healthcare.

51% of respondents feel healthcare is unaffordable, and 81% feel high costs prevent equal access to healthcare. Geography: Nearly half of all respondents (45%) spend 15-30 minutes getting to and from their primary doctor's office, while 27% spend more than 30 minutes.

Nearly half of all respondents (45%) spend 15-30 minutes getting to and from their primary doctor's office, while 27% spend more than 30 minutes. Education: When it comes to saving or budgeting for healthcare, 96% of respondents with less than a high school degree reported saving nothing in the past year, while 31% of respondents with a master's degree and 40% of those with a doctorate saved in a personal account.

When it comes to saving or budgeting for healthcare, 96% of respondents with less than a high school degree reported saving nothing in the past year, while 31% of respondents with a master's degree and 40% of those with a doctorate saved in a personal account. Social Inclusion and Discrimination: 81% of LGBTQIA+ respondents feel healthcare costs are unfair, 73% feel access is not equal, and 48% feel healthcare is not readily accessible.

Today's healthcare patients are more informed than ever, with increasingly high expectations for their care. With 63% of survey respondents wishing they could manage more of their healthcare at home, people are evidently motivated to utilize in-home care capabilities for care and active health management. Noting the significant need for more accessible and equitable care, creating more opportunities for people to access at-home healthcare solutions is crucial.

"At LetsGetChecked, we are committed to empowering people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives," said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. "Our second annual "Let's Talk About Health Equity" Report not only sheds light on today's pervasive health inequities, but also demonstrates the opportunity at-home modalities represent to meet people where they are to drive greater health equity and better outcomes."

The "Let's Talk About Health Equity" Report is supported by a robust campaign that includes a dedicated landing page and video assets featuring real people sharing their experiences with the United States healthcare system. It launches as the global company continues to deliver on its mission by providing the tools to manage health from home through health testing, genetic sequencing and insights, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked has improved the health of patients around the world, serving over ten million individuals and more than 5,000 corporate clients with health testing and virtual care services since it was founded in 2015.

To find out more about how people currently perceive and interact with healthcare in America, visit "Let's Talk About Health Equity" at www.LetsTalkHealthEquity.com. To request The Report in its entirety, contact press@letsgetchecked.com.

Survey Methodology

LetsGetChecked surveyed 1,200 participants representative of the diversity and complexity of the United States population, as documented by the United States Census in the 2022 American Community Survey. This included demographic factors such as geography, gender, race and ethnicity, age, and household income.

The sample encompasses a broad cross-section of the United States population while focusing on two historically marginalized communities: the LGBTQIA+ community and individuals with disabilities. To ensure the robustness and representativeness of our findings, LetsGetChecked employed a comprehensive sampling strategy that oversampled these two populations to ensure statistical significance, then weighted the survey back in the analysis phase to match the United States population.

All data and quotes in this study are from these sources unless otherwise noted. LetsGetChecked engaged independent research firm Bixa, an award-winning market research studio, to conduct and analyze research and findings.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from their home through health testing, virtual care, genetic sequencing, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked's end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

1 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Social Determinants of Health.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410365017/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries: Emily Ryan, press@letsgetchecked.com