Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10
[10.04.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.04.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|11,064,452.00
|USD
|0
|75,103,650.00
|6.7878
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.04.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,413,070.00
|EUR
|0
|19,750,297.14
|5.7867
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.04.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|130,181.00
|GBP
|0
|1,187,379.81
|9.121
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.04.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|671,595.00
|GBP
|0
|5,264,883.79
|7.8394