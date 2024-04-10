The Pitch Club: Dive Into Growth and Rebirth This Spring with Bestselling Book "Taking the Plunge"

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / With spring fully underway and Easter over, it finally feels like it is time to hit the "restart" button on life and emerge from a long winter. In fact, the urge to dive into spring cleaning and decluttering is so persistent that the cleaning institute reports that 75% of Americans participate in some form of spring cleaning.

The desire to plunge into the moment in order to "clean out the old" and "invite in the new" is a central theme in Taking the Plunge, a new Amazon bestseller and #1 release including Work Life Balance in Business, Women & Business, Starting a Business

Taking the Plunge follows the deeply moving stories of twelve women entrepreneurs as they dive into soul stirring adventure, business growth, and personal transformation. Every transition and change offers an opportunity to plunge into the unknown. Taking risks, building new skills, and offering lessons of growth.

From thrilling counts of intense risk taking and cliff jumping, to soul stirring stories on getting sober, getting down to business, and much more, Taking the Plunge is a collection of memoirs written by purpose driven women.

"Trust in the journey," says Cafiero , "For it is in the act of plunging that you will discover your true strength, your true purpose, and, ultimately, your true self." Publisher Rebecca Cafiero is a TEDx Speaker , international Forbes contributor , and bestselling author . She is also the host of the top-ranked podcast, Becoming You . As a business and lifestyle strategist, Rebecca specializes in helping female entrepreneurs intentionally grow their businesses without sacrificing their quality of life.

Each chapter of Taking the Plunge , written by a different author, provides an actionable reflection question, activity, or meditation for the reader as they read. Taking the Plunge explores profound questions about motherhood, business, and who we are when we strip away the labels and societal standards that often keep us from taking the leap on the ideas stirring deep in our souls.

A glimpse into the expansive growth and courage that becomes possible when, untethered, we plunge into the opportunities in front of us, Taking the Plunge is a celebration of calculated risk, grit, and perseverance.

"What truly sets this book apart are the actionable reflections at the close of each chapter, which have turned it into a significant tool for my personal growth, beyond just being a captivating read." - Amanda Benson, 5 Star Amazon Review.

Proceeds from Taking the Plunge will be donated to AnnieCannons , a nonprofit organization dedicated to training, preparing, and connecting individuals who have experienced human trafficking to sustainable careers in tech.

Taking the Plunge is published by Rebecca Cafiero's company, The Pitch Club , a for women by women community that helps women CEO's build visibility + profitability through business strategy, masterminds, media coaching, retreats, events, and more.

Authors include: Angela Tait , Amy Bartko , Brigitte Bartley Sawyer , Christina Luna , Harley Jordan , Melissa Dean , Michele Waterman , Natalie Boese , Paige Dungan , Rachel Woodward , and Sabrina Storozuk . Cover design by Wyld Skye Studio .

