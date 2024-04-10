Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024
10.04.2024 | 16:48
Global brands reap good returns at CIIE

SHANGHAI, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level import-themed expo, enters its seventh year, more industry players are hailing the expo as "rewarding and forward-looking".

442 new products, technologies and services debuted at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Past CIIEs saw fruitful results

Over the years, companies from 173 countries and regions have made appearances at the CIIE and achieved $424.23 billion in tentative transactions.

As Danish Industry, Denmark's largest business organization, said, the CIIE is a must-attend event for Danish companies interested in doing business in China and some 20 Danish companies exhibited products at CIIE 2023.

French companies, from industry giants like L'Oreal, LVMH, and INAPORC to small and medium-sized enterprises, have also benefited from the annual trade fair.

"The CIIE is a great opportunity for us to promote France and French companies," said a representative of Business France, the trade and investment office of the French Embassy. "Over 1,000 new French companies grow their businesses in China every year, and we are very confident that more French companies will form partnerships with Chinese companies."

In addition to the Business Exhibition, 72 countries and international organizations wowed visitors with their scientific and technological achievements, culture and art at the Country Exhibition of the sixth CIIE.

Hongqiao Forum highlights global issues

Eyeing to become a more productive event, organizers of the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, a crucial part of the annual CIIE, held a symposium in Beijing in early March and invited more than 130 important figures to contribute to this year's topics.

Last year, the forum saw a record attendance of over 8,000 people and featured 22 sub-forums on a range of subjects, from financial reform and innovation to digital governance.

Yi Xiaozhun, former deputy director-general of the World Trade Organization, said that the forum should maintain its focus on openness to promote cooperation and mutual benefits.

CIIE 2024 welcomes more participants

The seventh CIIE will hold another series of global roadshows in Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, France, Denmark and Italy this April.

"So far, over 240,000 sqm of the Business Exhibition area has been booked by early exhibitors," said Wu Zhengping, deputy director-general of the CIIE bureau.

Grab your spot now at: https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en&from=press

Contact:Ms. Cui Yan
Tel.:0086-21-968888
Email: exhibition@ciie.org
Website: http://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ciieonline
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ciieonline

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383708/CIIE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1938442/4641451/CIIE_Logo.jpg

CIIE Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-brands-reap-good-returns-at-ciie-302113275.html

