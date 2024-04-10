IdRamp Presents: Sign In With CLEAR Identity Verification

The Future of Secure Authentication and Reusable Identity Verification

INDIANOLA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / IdRamp, a leader in decentralized identity (ID) orchestration, has partnered with CLEAR, a pioneer in frictionless identity verification to offer a new reusable identity authentication service called "Sign In With CLEAR."



Sign In With CLEAR

In today's complex cybersecurity landscape, robust identity verification and secure authentication are essential to safeguarding sensitive data and protect organizations from evolving threats. "Sign In With CLEAR" simplifies the complex identity verification and authentication process, offering measurable cost savings and user experience improvements.

"Sign In With CLEAR" provides zero-code deployment and easy integration with existing services and systems. No re-platforming or custom development is required. This means any organization can quickly deploy verified identity authentication across any digital ecosystem.

With over 20 million previously verified CLEAR users, "Sign In With CLEAR' offers a safe, easy-to-use experience that allows individuals to effortlessly prove their identity and authenticate without unnecessary obstacles.

Multiple Use Cases With One Service

With its single unified solution, 'Sign In With CLEAR' addresses multiple use cases, including:

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) - fortify authentication security with non-transferable biometric access control, supporting Zero Trust and cyber insurance compliance.



- fortify authentication security with non-transferable biometric access control, supporting Zero Trust and cyber insurance compliance. Passwordless Authentication - eliminate password-associated vulnerabilities, providing a seamless and convenient login experience.



- eliminate password-associated vulnerabilities, providing a seamless and convenient login experience. Biometric Authentication - use biometrics to detect and authenticate while protecting your systems from unauthorized access.



- use biometrics to detect and authenticate while protecting your systems from unauthorized access. Identity Proofing - verify and authenticate the identity of a person trying to access a service or system.



- verify and authenticate the identity of a person trying to access a service or system. Optimize Onboarding and Account Management - automate manual tasks like account creation and eliminate high-resource processes like password administration.



- automate manual tasks like account creation and eliminate high-resource processes like password administration. Account Recovery - enable secure and convenient account recovery across services and applications.

"Sign In With CLEAR" is designed to work across any industry and identity silo including:

Workforce - Enterprise Identity - ensure only authorized individuals can access company resources, protecting sensitive information and safeguarding against unauthorized access, fraud, and data breaches.



- ensure only authorized individuals can access company resources, protecting sensitive information and safeguarding against unauthorized access, fraud, and data breaches. Consumer Identity - validate customer identities, prevent account takeovers, financial scams, and identity theft. Foster trust, enhance brand reputation, and enable seamless customer experiences.



- validate customer identities, prevent account takeovers, financial scams, and identity theft. Foster trust, enhance brand reputation, and enable seamless customer experiences. Public Sector - promote citizen trust and engagement with government agencies by enabling secure online services, streamlining application and credentialing processes while safeguarding personal information.

"Sign In With CLEAR" provides frictionless identity verification, enhances convenience and prioritizes security, offering a dynamic solution that adapts to the fast-paced demands of our interconnected world. To learn how "Sign In With CLEAR" can transform your organization, contact IdRamp today.

About IdRamp

IdRamp is a decentralized identity orchestration platform that automates the deployment and control of multi-cloud services and identity technologies, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), biometrics, proofing, know your customer (KYC), document verification, FIDO, verifiable credentials, consent management, and data mastering.

IdRamp provides zero-code administration through a simple dashboard that delivers seamless interoperability with existing platforms. With IdRamp, organizations can save time and money on deployment and operations, increasing security and accelerating digital transformation.

Contact Information

Eric Vinton

CBO

evinton@idramp.com

1 ?(515) 808-2822?

SOURCE: IdRamp

View the original press release on newswire.com.