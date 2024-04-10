A coalition of organizations are working to position battery-powered vessels on the River Thames to store and feed electricity back into the grid. They say the approach will increase London's flexible energy capacity and reduce peak electricity demand. A collaborative project is assessing the viability of using electric vessels on the River Thames to feed stored electricity back into London's energy network. The Electric Thames project is made up of the United Kingdom's largest transmission system operator, UK Power Networks, energy consultants LCP Delta, and maritime engineering specialist ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...