BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES APRIL EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE AND DATA CENTRE MAGAZINE

The April editions of Technology Magazine and Data Centre Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from SAP and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Technology Magazine and Data Centre Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the Tech and Cloud sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Jordan Ruting, Head of Channel Sales from SAP, about driving S/4HANA innovation.

"Our cloud ERP delivers the latest industry best practices and continuous innovation, by applying pre-configured processes that are ready to go," he states.

He adds that "SAP S/4HANA Public Edition is a ready-to-run cloud ERP that delivers the latest industry best practices and continuous innovation. What that means, though, is customers get proven best practices, fast time-to-value automated and continual updates, in the form of continuous innovation, security, compliance and scalability, all with an open and extensible background."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Atos, Santander, Cognizant & IBM and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 SaaS Platforms.

Data Centre Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Carlo Malana, CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, about its bold plans to transform the country into a new regional hub.

"With the investments that STT GDC Philippines is making, we aim to play a significant role in developing the nation's digital future," he says.

"We created a framework where we were able to do things that were simply not possible in the old infrastructure. Some customers say we are doing what they thought was impossible, and so we've made that part of our DNA. We want to be a company that is trusted, easy to deal with and can be banked on to deliver the promises that we make."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Serverfarm, Atos, Dell Technologies and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Hyperscalers.

You can visit Technology Magazine and Data Centre Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing technology industry.

