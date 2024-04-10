Stellantis N.V.: eDCT Production Launch Marks Another Milestone in €240 Million Transformation of Iconic Italian Site into Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030

eDCT Production Launch Marks Another Milestone in €240 Million Transformation of Iconic Italian Site into

Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030

Electrified dual-clutch transmission (eDCT) 600,000-unit yearly production launches today at the eTransmissions Assembly joint venture to help power next-generation, Stellantis-brand hybrids

eDCT production joins eight new activities at Mirafiori since Stellantis inception, including Battery Technology Center, Circular Economy Hub, upcoming new grEEn-campus, and Pro One global headquarters, among others

Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030 project includes more than €240 million investment for the deep transformation of the site into a globally unique and fully-fledged hub hosting activities from design to engineering and tech, manufacturing, supply chain and recycling

Additional €100 million investment announced today to boost the potential of the iconic Fiat 500e with a redesigned platform that will embed new generation battery tech to make this model more affordable for customers, thus more production in Mirafiori supported by incentives to boost electric vehicle market, while providing a better customer experience with a very attractive range/price ratio

Mirafiori is one of three worldwide Stellantis decision centers supporting the efficient execution of Dare Forward 2030 and home to the future of sustainable mobility, contributing to 36,000 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent emissions savings by the end of project execution

TURIN, Italy, April 10, 2024 - Stellantis N.V. today celebrated another manufacturing activity launch with electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCTs) at its historic Mirafiori complex in Italy, the next step in a €240 million investment in the site and for the Italian automotive industry to create the Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030. Stellantis CEO announced an additional €100 million investment today to boost the potential of the iconic Fiat 500e. Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030 is the physical embodiment of Stellantis' vision of transforming into a sustainable mobility tech company. The site, one of three primary global hubs for Stellantis, has operations that include the entire automotive cycle from design to recycling.

Mirafiori is also part of the grEEn-campus transformation program underway at Stellantis and will help save 36,000 tonnes of CO 2 equivalent emissions. The grEEn-campus is a place for exchanging and sharing ideas that promote creativity and efficiency, and ultimately create a highly desirable work environment. The reimagined spaces directly support Stellantis' carbon net zero by 2038 target outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 strategy.

"Stellantis draws on its origins in Italy, France and the United States to drive its worldwide operations," said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. "But Mirafiori is unique among Stellantis' roots as it is becoming a fully-fledged center gathering central functions, technology development, manufacturing and circular economy activities. This is why its deep transformation, with eight new activities in Turin since we created Stellantis, requires a lot of attention, training and investment to continue delivering vehicles, technology and services that win the hearts and minds of our customers worldwide. In parallel to the launch of eDCT production, today's announcement of an additional €100 million investment serves the ambition to further enhance the attractiveness and affordability of the Fiat 500e to enlarge the customer base, thus enlarging the Mirafiori manufacturing activity. As demonstrated today, we intend to defend our leadership position in Italy against all competition, including Chinese manufacturers, whatever support they may benefit from in the country. Every day our Italian employees are demonstrating their skills, their fighting spirit and their resilience. I want to thank them warmly and sincerely for their support of Stellantis. Stakeholders can expect that we'll continue to protect and nurture our roots in new and sometimes surprising ways."?

Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030 is the next chapter in the historic site's rich, 80-year history. Today it is the production location for the Abarth 500e, Fiat 500e, Maserati GranTurismo, and Maserati GranCabrio and more than 90% of the vehicles built there are exported, contributing to Italy's trade balance.

In 2023, FIAT increased its global sales volume by 12%, registering a total of 1.35 million units sold worldwide and confirming it as the leading Stellantis brand in terms of sales volume. The brand is leading in four markets with a share of 21.8% in Brazil, 12.8% in Italy, 15.7% in Turkey and 78.6% in Algeria. FIAT is the leader in the A-segment in Europe with a 42% market share and the newly announced investment in the 500e aims to strengthen the model's leadership by offering a more enhanced customer experience with a more affordable option featuring an all-new battery and electric engine.

Along with the onsite vehicle production, for FIAT and Maserati brands, the Mirafiori Automotive Park 2030 includes:

Transmission/Gearbox Production: In addition to the existing production of the C514 manual gearbox for the Fiat Panda built in Pomigliano, Italy, the eTransmissions Assembly joint venture today launched eDCT production for Stellantis-brand hybrid powertrains in less than two years. The site will produce up to 600,000 eDCTs per year, in parallel to the production at Metz, France. The eDCT produced in Mirafiori is a cutting-edge while affordable hybridization technology, incorporating a 21-kW electric motor into a dual-clutch transmission. The motor delivers electric propulsion in low-torque scenarios, such as city driving or cruising, allowing the internal combustion engine to remain off 50% of the time on the urban cycle. When more torque is needed, the internal combustion engine engages.





The state-of-the-art, €40 million center enhances Stellantis' capabilities to design, develop and test battery packs, modules, high-voltage cells and software that will power upcoming Stellantis brand vehicles. The center is among the largest in the European automotive industry. SUSTAINera Circular Economy Hub: This pioneering initiative is aimed at sustainable manufacturing and consumption models. Activities include vehicle reconditioning, vehicle dismantling, and parts remanufacturing, with plans for global expansion. Stellantis aims to quadruple extended life revenues for parts and services and multiply recycling revenues by 10 times by 2030 compared to 2021.

This pioneering initiative is aimed at sustainable manufacturing and consumption models. Activities include vehicle reconditioning, vehicle dismantling, and parts remanufacturing, with plans for global expansion. Stellantis aims to quadruple extended life revenues for parts and services and multiply recycling revenues by 10 times by 2030 compared to 2021. Upcoming grEEn-campus: A carbon neutral and collaborative workplace transformation program that aims to strengthen the roots of Stellantis' automotive design, Tech and central functions through innovative, sustainable, and collaborative designs. The site will gather employees supporting various activities, including the worldwide decision centers for: Stellantis Pro One's global headquarters to support the Company's commercial vehicle business offensive to achieve global leadership. The commercial vehicles business represents one-third of total Stellantis revenues. Drive4You, by Stellantis, an in-house logistics company operating 230 trucks with 230 drivers in Italy and headquartered in Turin. Mobilisights, fully dedicated to growing the Company's data as a service (DaaS) business and developing and licensing innovative B2B products, applications and services.? Software hub with global responsibility for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and STLA AutoDrive. Advanced Engineering, serving as the global center of expertise for plastic injection, full-size vans, software and advanced driver assistance systems. Stellantis Design headquarters for primary design activities for Abarth, Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Lancia, Maserati and European Jeep ® vehicles. Italy National Sales Company

A carbon neutral and collaborative workplace transformation program that aims to strengthen the roots of Stellantis' automotive design, Tech and central functions through innovative, sustainable, and collaborative designs. The site will gather employees supporting various activities, including the worldwide decision centers for:

In the past five years, Stellantis has invested over €5 billion in Italian operations for new products and manufacturing sites and will continue to do so, in order to build a sustainable business model for its operation in Italy, with the support of its suppliers and institutions, as the "Italian team made of three players." The Company also provides training with the aim of reskilling and upskilling its employees, while continuing its fruitful collaboration with the Polytechnic of Turin that began in 1999 and now leads to the creation of a campus of design and sustainable mobility within the Mirafiori area.

Stellantis is investing more than €50 billion worldwide in electrification over the decade to deliver on the Dare Forward 2030 targets of reaching a 100% passenger car battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales mix in Europe and 50% passenger car and light-duty truck BEV sales mix in the United States by 2030. To achieve these sales targets, the Company is securing approximately 400 GWh of battery capacity, including support from six battery manufacturing plants in North America and Europe. Stellantis is on track to become a carbon net zero corporation by 2038, all scopes included, with single-digit percentage compensation of remaining emissions.

